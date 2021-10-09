Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 349,806 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.95% of Premier worth $210,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after buying an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,501,000 after acquiring an additional 115,648 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.