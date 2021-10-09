Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.37. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

