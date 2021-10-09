Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Mattel worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.