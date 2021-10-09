Matthew Neagle Sells 2,500 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

PRCH stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,234,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

