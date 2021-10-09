MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.48. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

