McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.95

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.95 and last traded at $248.70, with a volume of 7663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.