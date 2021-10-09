McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MUX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

