McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Down 13.1%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)’s stock price dropped 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPHYF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

