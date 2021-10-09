MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -130.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

