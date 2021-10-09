Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Medpace were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $188.80 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

