megaBONK Market Cap Tops $166,604.86 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $166,604.86 and approximately $7,663.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

