Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

