Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $201,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6,404.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,449,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $179,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.