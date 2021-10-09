Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 448,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

