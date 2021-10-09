MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and $168,421.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00006846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00348914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,781,386 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

