Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,028 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

