Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 1,031 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $38.97 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.