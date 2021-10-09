Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $137,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 42.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 108.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

