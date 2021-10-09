Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 116,576 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

