Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.91. 10,605,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,665,479. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

