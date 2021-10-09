ModiHost (AIM) One Day Volume Hits $34,770.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $191,425.68 and approximately $34,770.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.



ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

