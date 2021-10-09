Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the first quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Shares of MKD opened at $0.35 on Friday. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.