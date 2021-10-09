Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

