Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 159,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,550,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of TAP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

