Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,628,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,438,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

