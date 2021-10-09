Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

CNC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 2,678,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

