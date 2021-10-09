MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $203.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. MongoDB reported sales of $150.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $23.87 on Friday, reaching $449.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.86. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,741 shares of company stock valued at $58,905,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 278.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 103.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 526.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

