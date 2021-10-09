Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

