Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.57

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.57 and traded as low as $79.00. Moog shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Moog alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.35 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.