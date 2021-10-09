MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 6.5% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $159,707.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00327857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

