Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 7.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

