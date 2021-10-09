Morgan Stanley Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

