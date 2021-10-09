Morgan Stanley Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $131.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.30.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $128.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.