Morgan Stanley Cuts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $154.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
NYSE:AME opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28.
In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.