Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.20.
Shares of SU stock opened at C$28.81 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.68.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.