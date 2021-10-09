Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.20.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$28.81 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.68.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

