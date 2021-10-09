Morgan Stanley Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $323.50 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.43.

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.34. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $217.67 and a 12 month high of $362.34. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

