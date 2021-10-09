Morgan Stanley Upgrades West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

