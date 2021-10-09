Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.