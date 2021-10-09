MYDA Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Hayward by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

HAYW stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,820 in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

