MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $622,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.