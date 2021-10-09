MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Century Casinos worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

