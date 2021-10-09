MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

