MYDA Advisors LLC Trims Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

