Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

