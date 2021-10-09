Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Shares of NTRA opened at $114.07 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,153 shares of company stock worth $26,190,448. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

