National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.48

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and traded as high as $80.45. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 620 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

