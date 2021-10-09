National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £144.96 ($189.39).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 939.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 924.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on NG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on National Grid in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

