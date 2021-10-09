Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.