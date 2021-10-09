Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,442 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $43.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.