Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,762 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

